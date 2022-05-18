Sarthak Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022 down 5101.73% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022 down 616.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 5.46 on January 07, 2022 (BSE)