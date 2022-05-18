Sarthak Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 97.91% Y-o-Y
May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022 down 5101.73% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2022 down 616.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
Sarthak Global shares closed at 5.46 on January 07, 2022 (BSE)
|Sarthak Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|1.25
|5.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|1.25
|5.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-5.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|1.01
|10.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.07
|0.13
|-0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|0.05
|0.15
|Other Income
|-0.11
|0.03
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|0.08
|0.69
|Interest
|0.49
|0.06
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.22
|0.02
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.22
|0.02
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.22
|0.01
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.22
|0.01
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.06
|0.05
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.06
|0.05
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.06
|0.05
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.06
|0.05
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
