Sarthak Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 1027.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 11.27 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)