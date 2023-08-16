English
    Sarthak Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 36.87% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 1027.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Sarthak Global shares closed at 11.27 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Sarthak Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.072.400.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.072.400.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.980.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.04-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.140.08
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.380.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.07-0.11
    Other Income0.040.870.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.800.04
    Interest0.020.870.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.070.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.070.03
    Tax0.08-0.050.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.020.02
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.070.07
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.070.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.070.07
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.070.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

