Sarthak Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, up 475.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in June 2019 up 475.92% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 155.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 up 750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Sarthak Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 5.20 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)