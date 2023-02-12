Sarthak Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 64.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 64.84% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 235.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.