Sarthak Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 64.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 64.84% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 235.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Sarthak Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 9.29 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)