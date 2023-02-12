English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarthak Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 64.84% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 64.84% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 235.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Sarthak Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.071.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.440.071.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.23----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.050.05
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.000.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.020.05
    Other Income0.240.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.040.08
    Interest0.030.000.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.030.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.030.02
    Tax0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.030.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.030.01
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.090.05
    Diluted EPS0.170.090.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.090.05
    Diluted EPS0.170.090.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited