Sarthak Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, down 91.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in December 2020 down 91.21% from Rs. 51.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 45.72% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Sarthak Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Sarthak Global shares closed at 4.75 on September 01, 2020 (BSE)