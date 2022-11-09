 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarla Performan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.19 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.19 crore in September 2022 up 10% from Rs. 104.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.87% from Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in September 2022 down 24.46% from Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 45.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.

Sarla Performance Fibers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.19 117.34 104.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.19 117.34 104.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59.65 60.80 53.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.19 2.16 -4.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.16 3.92 6.01
Depreciation 4.82 5.06 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.79 31.13 31.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.58 14.28 14.29
Other Income 5.83 1.48 7.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.41 15.77 22.20
Interest 0.95 0.83 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.47 14.93 21.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.47 14.93 21.57
Tax 3.69 3.80 5.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.78 11.13 16.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.78 11.13 16.06
Equity Share Capital 8.35 8.35 8.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 1.33 1.92
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.33 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 1.33 1.92
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.33 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm
