Sarla Performan Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.53 crore, up 20.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 82.53 crore in September 2018 up 20.45% from Rs. 68.52 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2018 down 54.21% from Rs. 16.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2018 down 44.41% from Rs. 26.41 crore in September 2017.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2017.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 31.85 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.06% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.