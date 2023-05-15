English
    Sarla Performan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore, down 41.86% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.80 crore in March 2023 down 41.86% from Rs. 120.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2023 down 69.55% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.76 crore in March 2023 down 32.02% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

    Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    Sarla Performan shares closed at 41.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -12.33% over the last 12 months.

    Sarla Performance Fibers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.8081.28120.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.8081.28120.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2336.8966.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.343.35-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.963.43
    Depreciation6.105.094.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0130.0632.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.121.9213.87
    Other Income1.544.740.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.666.6614.00
    Interest1.521.530.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.145.1313.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.145.1313.45
    Tax2.051.313.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.093.8210.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.093.8210.13
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.461.21
    Diluted EPS0.370.461.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.461.21
    Diluted EPS0.370.461.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

