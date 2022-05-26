Sarla Performan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore, up 34.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore in March 2022 up 34.89% from Rs. 89.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022 up 439.96% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 down 32.84% from Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 47.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 29.28% over the last 12 months.