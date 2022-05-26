 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarla Performan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore, up 34.89% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore in March 2022 up 34.89% from Rs. 89.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022 up 439.96% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 down 32.84% from Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 47.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 29.28% over the last 12 months.

Sarla Performance Fibers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.06 113.99 89.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.06 113.99 89.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.46 65.30 42.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 -3.12 -5.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.43 3.67 2.69
Depreciation 4.77 4.74 4.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.74 30.65 25.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.87 12.74 19.13
Other Income 0.14 7.26 4.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.00 20.00 23.32
Interest 0.56 1.27 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.45 18.73 22.54
Exceptional Items -- -- -24.37
P/L Before Tax 13.45 18.73 -1.83
Tax 3.32 4.79 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.13 13.94 -2.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.13 13.94 -2.98
Equity Share Capital 8.35 8.35 8.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 1.67 -2.56
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.67 -36.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 1.67 -2.56
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.67 -36.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
