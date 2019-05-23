Sarla Performan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore in March 2019 up 20.79% from Rs. 68.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2019 up 166.81% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2019 up 47.08% from Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2018.

Sarla Performan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2018.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 23.60 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.75% returns over the last 6 months and -50.32% over the last 12 months.