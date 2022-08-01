Sarla Performan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore, up 38.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore in June 2022 up 38.41% from Rs. 84.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2022 down 11.78% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.83 crore in June 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 22.73 crore in June 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 49.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 19.69% over the last 12 months.