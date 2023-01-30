English
    Sarla Performan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore, down 28.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore in December 2022 down 28.7% from Rs. 113.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 down 72.61% from Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 52.51% from Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.28115.19113.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.28115.19113.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.8959.6565.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.357.19-3.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.964.163.67
    Depreciation5.094.824.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0629.7930.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.929.5812.74
    Other Income4.745.837.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6615.4120.00
    Interest1.530.951.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1314.4718.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.1314.4718.73
    Tax1.313.694.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8210.7813.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8210.7813.94
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.461.291.67
    Diluted EPS0.461.291.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.461.291.67
    Diluted EPS0.461.291.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited