Sarla Performan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore, down 28.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.28 crore in December 2022 down 28.7% from Rs. 113.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 down 72.61% from Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2022 down 52.51% from Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

Read More