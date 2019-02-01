Sarla Performan Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.41 crore in December 2018 up 11.66% from Rs. 71.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2018 down 31.48% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.77 crore in December 2018 down 16.94% from Rs. 20.19 crore in December 2017.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2017.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 28.05 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.08% returns over the last 6 months and -52.62% over the last 12 months.