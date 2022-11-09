Sarla Performan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.67% from Rs. 105.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2022 down 35.79% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.18 crore in September 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 27.49 crore in September 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 45.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.