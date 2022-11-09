English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarla Performan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.67% from Rs. 105.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2022 down 35.79% from Rs. 14.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.18 crore in September 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 27.49 crore in September 2021.

    Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

    Close

    Sarla Performan shares closed at 45.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.

    Sarla Performance Fibers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.58117.66105.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.58117.66105.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.5360.6653.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.911.82-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.126.23
    Depreciation6.947.116.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6731.1731.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2312.7912.99
    Other Income6.011.497.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2414.2720.95
    Interest0.950.830.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2913.4420.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.2913.4420.33
    Tax3.693.805.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.609.6414.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.609.6414.81
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.519.5614.81
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.153.20
    Diluted EPS1.141.153.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.153.20
    Diluted EPS1.141.153.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarla Performan #Sarla Performance Fibers #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:04 pm