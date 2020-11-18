Sarla Performan Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.11 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.11 crore in September 2020 down 25.93% from Rs. 82.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2020 down 2.72% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2020 down 12.99% from Rs. 20.48 crore in September 2019.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2019.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 17.50 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.41% over the last 12 months.