Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarla Performan Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.11 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.11 crore in September 2020 down 25.93% from Rs. 82.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2020 down 2.72% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2020 down 12.99% from Rs. 20.48 crore in September 2019.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2019.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 17.50 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.41% over the last 12 months.

Sarla Performance Fibers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations61.1124.9582.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.1124.9582.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.7210.4237.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.35-5.620.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.043.213.78
Depreciation6.446.386.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.9311.6323.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.63-1.079.77
Other Income5.753.404.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.382.3314.25
Interest2.401.931.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.980.4012.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.980.4012.64
Tax1.660.225.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.320.187.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.320.187.46
Minority Interest-0.17---0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.150.187.35
Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.020.88
Diluted EPS0.860.020.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.860.020.88
Diluted EPS0.860.020.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarla Performan #Sarla Performance Fibers #Textiles - Processing

