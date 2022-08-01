 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarla Performan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.66 crore, up 36.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.66 crore in June 2022 up 36.52% from Rs. 86.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 24.02 crore in June 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 49.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 19.69% over the last 12 months.

Sarla Performance Fibers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.66 120.04 86.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.66 120.04 86.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.66 66.39 51.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.82 -1.37 -18.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.12 3.65 3.63
Depreciation 7.11 6.76 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.17 32.42 27.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.79 12.19 15.45
Other Income 1.49 0.16 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.27 12.35 17.53
Interest 0.83 0.56 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.44 11.79 16.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.44 11.79 16.30
Tax 3.80 3.37 4.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.64 8.42 11.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.64 8.42 11.97
Minority Interest -0.07 0.08 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.56 8.51 11.97
Equity Share Capital 8.35 8.35 8.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 1.02 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.02 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 1.02 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.02 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sarla Performan #Sarla Performance Fibers #Textiles - Processing
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
