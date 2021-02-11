Sarla Performan Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.37 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.37 crore in December 2020 up 0.34% from Rs. 80.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2020 up 12.54% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2020 up 3.58% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2019.

Sarla Performan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 28.55 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)