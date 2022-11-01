 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 142.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.22 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 48.93 crore in September 2021.
Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.13 in September 2021. Saregama India shares closed at 375.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.
Saregama India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations164.21147.86142.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations164.21147.86142.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----7.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----1.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.8915.8917.11
Depreciation4.463.992.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses89.0180.5075.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8547.4841.00
Other Income11.529.785.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3757.2646.19
Interest1.291.381.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.0855.8844.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.0855.8844.78
Tax15.8614.2711.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.2241.6133.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.2241.6133.25
Equity Share Capital19.2819.2817.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.402.1619.13
Diluted EPS2.402.1619.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.402.1619.13
Diluted EPS2.402.1619.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

