Saregama India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 164.21 147.86 142.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 164.21 147.86 142.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 7.48 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -1.74 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.89 15.89 17.11 Depreciation 4.46 3.99 2.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 89.01 80.50 75.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.85 47.48 41.00 Other Income 11.52 9.78 5.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.37 57.26 46.19 Interest 1.29 1.38 1.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.08 55.88 44.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 62.08 55.88 44.78 Tax 15.86 14.27 11.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.22 41.61 33.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.22 41.61 33.25 Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 17.43 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.40 2.16 19.13 Diluted EPS 2.40 2.16 19.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.40 2.16 19.13 Diluted EPS 2.40 2.16 19.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited