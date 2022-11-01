Saregama India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:
Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 142.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.22 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 48.93 crore in September 2021.
Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.13 in September 2021.
|Saregama India shares closed at 375.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.
|Saregama India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.21
|147.86
|142.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164.21
|147.86
|142.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|7.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.89
|15.89
|17.11
|Depreciation
|4.46
|3.99
|2.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.01
|80.50
|75.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.85
|47.48
|41.00
|Other Income
|11.52
|9.78
|5.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.37
|57.26
|46.19
|Interest
|1.29
|1.38
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.08
|55.88
|44.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.08
|55.88
|44.78
|Tax
|15.86
|14.27
|11.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.22
|41.61
|33.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.22
|41.61
|33.25
|Equity Share Capital
|19.28
|19.28
|17.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.40
|2.16
|19.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|2.16
|19.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.40
|2.16
|19.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.40
|2.16
|19.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
