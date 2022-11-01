Saregama India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore, up 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.21 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 142.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.22 crore in September 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.83 crore in September 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 48.93 crore in September 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.13 in September 2021.