Saregama India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.13 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.13 crore in September 2021 up 31.98% from Rs. 107.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2021 up 25.24% from Rs. 26.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.93 crore in September 2021 up 29.21% from Rs. 37.87 crore in September 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.50 in September 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 4,216.40 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 149.23% returns over the last 6 months and 653.60% over the last 12 months.