Saregama India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.42 crore, up 63.89% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 138.42 crore in September 2018 up 63.89% from Rs. 84.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2018 up 235.43% from Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.86 crore in September 2018 up 139.67% from Rs. 10.79 crore in September 2017.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.56 in September 2017.

Saregama India shares closed at 562.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 137.31% returns over the last 6 months and 118.77% over the last 12 months.