English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saregama India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.53 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.53 crore in March 2023 up 13.62% from Rs. 177.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2023 down 5.31% from Rs. 47.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2023 down 0.23% from Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2022.

    Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2022.

    Saregama India shares closed at 324.55 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.84% over the last 12 months.

    Saregama India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.53181.58177.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.53181.58177.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.4718.7815.13
    Depreciation6.505.874.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses17.18----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.4699.87110.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9257.0647.40
    Other Income23.5415.4217.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.4672.4864.64
    Interest1.691.351.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.7771.1363.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.7771.1363.16
    Tax16.2118.0416.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5653.0947.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5653.0947.06
    Equity Share Capital19.2819.2819.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.762.44
    Diluted EPS2.322.762.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.762.44
    Diluted EPS2.322.762.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm