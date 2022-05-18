 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore, up 46.59% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore in March 2022 up 46.59% from Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.06 crore in March 2022 up 35.62% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 50.45 crore in March 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.07 in March 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 414.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 90.42% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.37 146.58 121.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.37 146.58 121.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 14.88 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -11.90 4.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.13 15.29 14.04
Depreciation 4.48 3.52 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 16.13
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.36 75.05 53.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.40 49.74 31.39
Other Income 17.24 8.16 17.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.64 57.90 48.69
Interest 1.48 0.94 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.16 56.96 47.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.16 56.96 47.80
Tax 16.10 14.48 13.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.06 42.48 34.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.06 42.48 34.70
Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 17.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 23.06 20.07
Diluted EPS 2.44 23.02 19.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 23.06 20.07
Diluted EPS 2.44 23.02 19.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
