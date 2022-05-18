Saregama India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore, up 46.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.37 crore in March 2022 up 46.59% from Rs. 121.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.06 crore in March 2022 up 35.62% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 50.45 crore in March 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.07 in March 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 414.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 90.42% over the last 12 months.