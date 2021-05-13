Saregama India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.00 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.00 crore in March 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 105.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2021 up 52.06% from Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.45 crore in March 2021 up 54.09% from Rs. 32.74 crore in March 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 20.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.23 in March 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 1,988.85 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 151.96% returns over the last 6 months and 641.83% over the last 12 months.