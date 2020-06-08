Saregama India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.45 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.45 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 124.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2020 up 41.74% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.74 crore in March 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 28.15 crore in March 2019.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.25 in March 2019.

Saregama India shares closed at 441.70 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.