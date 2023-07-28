English
    Saregama India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore in June 2023 up 9.66% from Rs. 147.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.31 crore in June 2023 up 4.09% from Rs. 41.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in June 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022.

    Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

    Saregama India shares closed at 411.05 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.27% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.

    Saregama India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.14201.53147.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.14201.53147.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.9620.4715.89
    Depreciation7.046.503.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses18.4917.1816.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.36118.4664.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2938.9247.48
    Other Income17.1723.549.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4662.4657.26
    Interest1.491.691.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.9760.7755.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.9760.7755.88
    Tax15.6616.2114.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.3144.5641.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.3144.5641.61
    Equity Share Capital19.2819.2819.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.322.16
    Diluted EPS2.252.322.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.322.16
    Diluted EPS2.252.322.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

