Saregama India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore in June 2023 up 9.66% from Rs. 147.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.31 crore in June 2023 up 4.09% from Rs. 41.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.50 crore in June 2023 up 10.2% from Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

Saregama India shares closed at 411.05 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.27% returns over the last 6 months and 2.38% over the last 12 months.