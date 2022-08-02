Saregama India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.86 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.86 crore in June 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 102.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.61 crore in June 2022 up 50.6% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2022 up 52.93% from Rs. 40.05 crore in June 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.95 in June 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 418.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)