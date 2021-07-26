MARKET NEWS

Saregama India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.23 crore, up 37.42% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.23 crore in June 2021 up 37.42% from Rs. 74.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2021 up 57.08% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.05 crore in June 2021 up 53.92% from Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.21 in June 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 3,269.75 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.81% returns over the last 6 months and 595.17% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations102.23121.0074.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations102.23121.0074.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.654.187.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.5514.0414.36
Depreciation2.281.761.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses10.1716.136.96
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.9353.5025.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9531.3919.37
Other Income2.8217.305.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7748.6924.78
Interest0.680.890.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0947.8023.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.0947.8023.83
Tax9.4613.106.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6334.7017.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6334.7017.59
Equity Share Capital17.4317.4317.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9520.0710.21
Diluted EPS15.8819.8810.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.9520.0710.21
Diluted EPS15.8819.8810.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India
July 26, 2021

