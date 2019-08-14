Saregama India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 120.83 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.83 crore in June 2019 up 8.58% from Rs. 111.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 down 94.18% from Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2019 down 69.2% from Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2018.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.93 in June 2018.

Saregama India shares closed at 504.05 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.60% over the last 12 months.