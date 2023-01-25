Saregama India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.58 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 146.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in December 2022 up 24.98% from Rs. 42.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2021.