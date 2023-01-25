English
    Saregama India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.58 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.58 crore in December 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 146.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.09 crore in December 2022 up 24.98% from Rs. 42.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2021.

    Saregama India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.58164.21146.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.58164.21146.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----14.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----11.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7818.8915.29
    Depreciation5.874.463.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.8789.0175.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.0651.8549.74
    Other Income15.4211.528.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.4863.3757.90
    Interest1.351.290.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.1362.0856.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.1362.0856.96
    Tax18.0415.8614.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0946.2242.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0946.2242.48
    Equity Share Capital19.2819.2819.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.4023.06
    Diluted EPS2.762.4023.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.4023.06
    Diluted EPS2.762.4023.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited