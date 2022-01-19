Saregama India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.58 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.58 crore in December 2021 up 11.75% from Rs. 131.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.48 crore in December 2021 up 50.75% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2021 up 53.7% from Rs. 39.96 crore in December 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.45 in December 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 5,273.35 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)