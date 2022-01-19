MARKET NEWS

Saregama India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.58 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.58 crore in December 2021 up 11.75% from Rs. 131.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.48 crore in December 2021 up 50.75% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.42 crore in December 2021 up 53.7% from Rs. 39.96 crore in December 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.45 in December 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 5,273.35 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations146.58142.13131.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations146.58142.13131.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.887.488.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.90-1.749.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.2917.1113.98
Depreciation3.522.741.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.0575.5461.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7441.0035.33
Other Income8.165.193.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.9046.1938.76
Interest0.941.410.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.9644.7837.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax56.9644.7837.96
Tax14.4811.539.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.4833.2528.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.4833.2528.18
Equity Share Capital19.2817.4317.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.0619.1316.45
Diluted EPS23.0219.1016.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.0619.1316.45
Diluted EPS23.0219.1016.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 19, 2022 09:00 pm

