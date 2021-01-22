Saregama India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.17 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.17 crore in December 2020 up 6.08% from Rs. 123.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2020 up 205.31% from Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.96 crore in December 2020 up 164.64% from Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2019.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.31 in December 2019.

Saregama India shares closed at 948.35 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.73% returns over the last 6 months and 117.59% over the last 12 months.