Saregama India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 150.64 crore, up 60.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.64 crore in December 2018 up 60.7% from Rs. 93.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2018 up 844.62% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2018 up 256.77% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2017.

Saregama India shares closed at 562.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 137.31% returns over the last 6 months and 118.77% over the last 12 months.