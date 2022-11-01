Saregama India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.16 crore, up 30.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.16 crore in September 2022 up 30.37% from Rs. 145.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in September 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.91 crore in September 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.45 in September 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 375.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.