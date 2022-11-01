 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.16 crore, up 30.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.16 crore in September 2022 up 30.37% from Rs. 145.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in September 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.91 crore in September 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.45 in September 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 375.40 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.16 169.30 145.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.16 169.30 145.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 7.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -1.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.23 18.68 20.75
Depreciation 4.56 4.10 2.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 18.32 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.08 99.20 73.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.97 47.32 41.59
Other Income 11.38 9.85 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.35 57.17 46.74
Interest 1.31 1.40 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.04 55.77 45.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.04 55.77 45.33
Tax 15.93 14.34 11.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.11 41.43 33.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.11 41.43 33.80
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.07 41.41 33.80
Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 17.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.15 19.45
Diluted EPS 2.39 2.15 19.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.15 19.45
Diluted EPS 2.39 2.15 19.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
