Saregama India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.09 crore, up 34.21% Y-o-Y

October 12, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.09 crore in September 2021 up 34.21% from Rs. 108.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021 up 19.9% from Rs. 28.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2021 up 22.83% from Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.46 in September 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 4,216.40 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 149.23% returns over the last 6 months and 653.60% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations145.09104.96108.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.09104.96108.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.9411.900.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-9.382.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7516.7517.97
Depreciation2.762.301.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--8.396.94
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.3340.3343.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5934.6735.61
Other Income5.152.803.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7437.4739.05
Interest1.410.680.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.3336.7938.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax45.3336.7938.24
Tax11.539.469.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8027.3328.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8027.3328.92
Minority Interest---0.14-0.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.8027.1928.19
Equity Share Capital17.4317.4317.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4515.6916.46
Diluted EPS19.4115.6216.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4515.6916.46
Diluted EPS19.4115.6216.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India
first published: Oct 12, 2021 08:55 am

