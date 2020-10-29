Saregama India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore, down 31.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore in September 2020 down 31.34% from Rs. 157.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.19 crore in September 2020 up 46.37% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2020 up 48.49% from Rs. 27.14 crore in September 2019.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.06 in September 2019.

Saregama India shares closed at 623.70 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 128.63% returns over the last 6 months and 77.62% over the last 12 months.