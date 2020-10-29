172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|saregama-india-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-108-11-crore-down-31-34-y-o-y-6033361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saregama India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore, down 31.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.11 crore in September 2020 down 31.34% from Rs. 157.46 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.19 crore in September 2020 up 46.37% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2020 up 48.49% from Rs. 27.14 crore in September 2019.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.06 in September 2019.

Saregama India shares closed at 623.70 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 128.63% returns over the last 6 months and 77.62% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations108.1176.49157.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.1176.49157.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.3344.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.257.76-6.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.9717.4415.48
Depreciation1.251.281.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses6.946.0726.23
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.5526.0252.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6117.5923.06
Other Income3.445.372.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0522.9626.00
Interest0.810.952.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.2422.0123.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.2422.0123.99
Tax9.326.254.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9215.7619.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9215.7619.42
Minority Interest-0.73-0.01-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.1915.7519.26
Equity Share Capital17.4317.4317.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.469.1411.06
Diluted EPS16.359.0911.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.469.1411.06
Diluted EPS16.359.0911.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India

