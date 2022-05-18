 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.24 crore, up 46% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.24 crore in March 2022 up 46% from Rs. 123.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in March 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 37.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.27 crore in March 2022 up 32.58% from Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.42 in March 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 449.35 on April 26, 2022 (BSE)

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.24 150.34 123.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.24 150.34 123.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 15.41 11.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -11.64 4.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.80 18.15 17.09
Depreciation 4.50 3.54 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 12.49
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.01 74.05 44.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.93 50.83 32.52
Other Income 18.84 8.12 18.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.77 58.95 51.16
Interest 1.49 0.94 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.28 58.01 50.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.28 58.01 50.27
Tax 16.30 14.47 13.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.98 43.54 37.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.98 43.54 37.18
Minority Interest 0.23 -0.14 -0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.21 43.40 37.03
Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 17.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 23.56 21.42
Diluted EPS 2.50 23.52 21.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 23.56 21.42
Diluted EPS 2.50 23.52 21.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
