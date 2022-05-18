Saregama India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.24 crore, up 46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.24 crore in March 2022 up 46% from Rs. 123.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in March 2022 up 30.19% from Rs. 37.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.27 crore in March 2022 up 32.58% from Rs. 53.00 crore in March 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.42 in March 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 449.35 on April 26, 2022 (BSE)