Saregama India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163.34 crore, down 3.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 163.34 207.41 169.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 163.34 207.41 169.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.98 23.31 18.68 Depreciation 7.04 6.60 4.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 19.04 17.84 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 74.28 117.16 99.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.00 42.50 47.32 Other Income 17.52 24.68 9.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.52 67.18 57.17 Interest 1.44 1.71 1.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.08 65.47 55.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 59.08 65.47 55.77 Tax 15.76 16.30 14.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.32 49.17 41.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.32 49.17 41.43 Minority Interest 0.16 0.11 -0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.48 49.28 41.41 Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 19.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.26 2.56 2.15 Diluted EPS 2.26 2.56 2.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.26 2.56 2.15 Diluted EPS 2.26 2.56 2.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited