 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Saregama India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.30 crore, up 61.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.30 crore in June 2022 up 61.3% from Rs. 104.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.41 crore in June 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.27 crore in June 2022 up 54.06% from Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 418.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.75% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.30 180.24 104.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.30 180.24 104.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 11.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -9.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.68 17.80 16.75
Depreciation 4.10 4.50 2.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 8.39
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.20 111.01 40.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.32 46.93 34.67
Other Income 9.85 18.84 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.17 65.77 37.47
Interest 1.40 1.49 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.77 64.28 36.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.77 64.28 36.79
Tax 14.34 16.30 9.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.43 47.98 27.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.43 47.98 27.33
Minority Interest -0.02 0.23 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.41 48.21 27.19
Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 17.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.50 15.69
Diluted EPS 2.15 2.50 15.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.50 15.69
Diluted EPS 2.15 2.50 15.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.