Saregama India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.30 crore, up 61.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.30 crore in June 2022 up 61.3% from Rs. 104.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.41 crore in June 2022 up 52.3% from Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.27 crore in June 2022 up 54.06% from Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2021.

Saregama India shares closed at 418.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.75% over the last 12 months.