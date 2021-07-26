Saregama India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.96 crore, up 37.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.96 crore in June 2021 up 37.22% from Rs. 76.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2021 up 72.63% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2021 up 64.07% from Rs. 24.24 crore in June 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 3,269.75 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.81% returns over the last 6 months and 595.17% over the last 12 months.