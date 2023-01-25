 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 150.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.52 crore in December 2022 up 21.01% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.76 crore in December 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2021.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.46 189.16 150.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.46 189.16 150.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 15.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -11.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.67 22.23 18.15
Depreciation 5.98 4.56 3.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 18.32 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.18 92.08 74.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.63 51.97 50.83
Other Income 15.15 11.38 8.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.78 63.35 58.95
Interest 1.36 1.31 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.42 62.04 58.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.42 62.04 58.01
Tax 18.14 15.93 14.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.28 46.11 43.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.28 46.11 43.54
Minority Interest 0.24 -0.04 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.52 46.07 43.40
Equity Share Capital 19.28 19.28 19.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.39 23.56
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.39 23.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.39 23.56
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.39 23.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited