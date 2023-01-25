English
    Saregama India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 150.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.52 crore in December 2022 up 21.01% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.76 crore in December 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2021.

    Saregama India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.46189.16150.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.46189.16150.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----15.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----11.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6722.2318.15
    Depreciation5.984.563.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--18.32--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.1892.0874.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6351.9750.83
    Other Income15.1511.388.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.7863.3558.95
    Interest1.361.310.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.4262.0458.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.4262.0458.01
    Tax18.1415.9314.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.2846.1143.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.2846.1143.54
    Minority Interest0.24-0.04-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.5246.0743.40
    Equity Share Capital19.2819.2819.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.3923.56
    Diluted EPS2.712.3923.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.3923.56
    Diluted EPS2.712.3923.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited