Saregama India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.46 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 150.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.52 crore in December 2022 up 21.01% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.76 crore in December 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2021.

Saregama India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.56 in December 2021.

