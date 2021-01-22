MARKET NEWS

Saregama India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.91 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Saregama India are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.91 crore in December 2020 up 3.45% from Rs. 129.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.58 crore in December 2020 up 210.52% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2020 up 164.92% from Rs. 16.39 crore in December 2019.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 18.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.85 in December 2019.

Saregama India shares closed at 950.45 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.33% returns over the last 6 months and 118.75% over the last 12 months.

Saregama India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations133.91108.11129.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.91108.11129.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.170.5426.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.132.250.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.0317.9720.27
Depreciation1.241.251.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--6.9421.61
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.5743.5547.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7735.6112.51
Other Income3.413.442.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1839.0515.24
Interest0.800.811.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3838.2413.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.3838.2413.81
Tax9.789.323.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6028.9210.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6028.9210.48
Minority Interest-0.02-0.73-0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.5828.1910.17
Equity Share Capital17.4317.4317.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.4416.465.85
Diluted EPS18.2516.355.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.4416.465.85
Diluted EPS18.2516.355.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Saregama India
first published: Jan 22, 2021 09:00 am

