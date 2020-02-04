Saregama India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 129.45 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.45 crore in December 2019 down 17.64% from Rs. 157.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2019 down 23.01% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.39 crore in December 2019 down 28.43% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2018.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Saregama India shares closed at 365.75 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.96% over the last 12 months.