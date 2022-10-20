Sarda Proteins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 274.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 274.38% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 111.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Sarda Proteins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Sarda Proteins shares closed at 160.05 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 345.20% returns over the last 6 months and 305.19% over the last 12 months.